Michael Carpino, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Carpino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Stuart, FL. 

Michael Carpino works at Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors' Clinic, Stuart, FL
    2854 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 223-0953
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 05, 2020
    I saw Michael in March of 2017. I find him awesome. He knew what I was talking about and I knew I had found my great vacation PA. I wouldn't have traded him for anyone else. The last time I saw Michael was just after my stroke. Someday, I will be back to Stuart and hopefully see Michael again.
    Maureen — Jun 05, 2020
    About Michael Carpino, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295708006
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Carpino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Carpino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Carpino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Carpino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Carpino works at Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Michael Carpino’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Michael Carpino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Carpino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Carpino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Carpino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.