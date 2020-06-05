Michael Carpino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Carpino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Carpino, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Carpino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Stuart, FL.
Michael Carpino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors' Clinic, Stuart, FL2854 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 223-0953
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Carpino?
I saw Michael in March of 2017. I find him awesome. He knew what I was talking about and I knew I had found my great vacation PA. I wouldn't have traded him for anyone else. The last time I saw Michael was just after my stroke. Someday, I will be back to Stuart and hopefully see Michael again.
About Michael Carpino, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295708006
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Carpino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Carpino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Carpino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Carpino works at
18 patients have reviewed Michael Carpino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Carpino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Carpino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Carpino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.