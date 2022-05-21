See All Counselors in Arlington, TX
Michael Carney, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michael Carney, LPC is a Counselor in Arlington, TX. 

Michael Carney works at Carney Counseling and Family Services LLC in Arlington, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodridge Village Office Park
    6039 W Interstate 20, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 931-9949
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Southlake Counseling and Nuerofeedback
    420 N Carroll Ave, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 931-9949
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Scott & White Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 21, 2022
    I'm so glad you wrote because I've been thinking about you and how you really summed up quite precisely what I'm experiencing. I find you very insightful, intuitive and skillful at what you do. Your instinct about my situation and your evaluation of it all is, IMHO, spot on. You did leave me thinking on a more authentic level about my current circumstances. I am, quite frankly, still mentally digesting the several things you touched on. Please know that I am well and that I truly appreciate your checking in with me. It means a lot. I hope to follow up with you sometime soon.
    no1uknow — May 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Carney, LPC
    About Michael Carney, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376811778
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Carney, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Carney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Michael Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Carney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

