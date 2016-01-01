Dr. Buzbee accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Buzbee, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Buzbee, OD is an Optometrist in Odessa, TX.
Dr. Buzbee works at
Locations
Grandview Eye2102 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 367-5600
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Michael Buzbee, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buzbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buzbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buzbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.