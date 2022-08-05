Michael Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Butler, PA-C
Overview
Michael Butler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Woodbury, MN.
Michael Butler works at
Locations
Entira Family Clinics Woodbury8325 City Centre Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 731-0859
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Michael is an awesome provider who spends plenty of time with patients to understand the issue(s), explains recommendations clearly and will even research problems he is not familiar with. I can't think of a better PA than him and highly recommend him for your next Primary Care Provider.
About Michael Butler, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467989749
Michael Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Butler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.