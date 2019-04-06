Michael Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Burns, PSY
Overview
Michael Burns, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Crystal Lake, IL.
Michael Burns works at
Locations
Michael T. Burns Psy.d Ltd610 Crystal Point Dr Ste 3, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-0044
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really cares about his patients and is a great listener.
About Michael Burns, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740388487
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Burns works at
3 patients have reviewed Michael Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Burns.
