Dr. Michael Burcon, DC

Chiropractic
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Burcon, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3501 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE Ste 252, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 575-9990
    Monday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Meniere's Disease
Upper Cervical Technique
Meniere's Disease
Upper Cervical Technique

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2020
    I would recommend Dr Mike to anyone! I am a nurse with bilateral hearing loss and vertigo. He has helped me tremendously. My hearing has improved in my left ear and my vertigo has almost disappeared. I actually look forward to my adjustments!
    Maureen — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Burcon, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992702542
    Education & Certifications

    • Essential Chiropractic
    • Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic
    • Grand Valley State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Burcon, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burcon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burcon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burcon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burcon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

