Dr. Michael Burcon, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Burcon, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
3501 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE Ste 252, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Directions
(616) 575-9990
Monday9:30am - 7:00pmWednesday9:30am - 7:00pmFriday9:30am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Mike to anyone! I am a nurse with bilateral hearing loss and vertigo. He has helped me tremendously. My hearing has improved in my left ear and my vertigo has almost disappeared. I actually look forward to my adjustments!
About Dr. Michael Burcon, DC
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Essential Chiropractic
- Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic
- Grand Valley State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burcon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burcon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burcon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burcon.
