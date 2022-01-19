See All Physicians Assistants in Staten Island, NY
Michael Bruno, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Michael Bruno, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michael Bruno, PA is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY. 

Michael Bruno works at Lifes Bounty Medical Care P C in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifes Bounty Medical Care P C
    1776 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 668-9300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michael Bruno?

Jan 19, 2022
Great PA. Great guy. Cares about his patients! If you are fortunate enough to be his patient or Dr. Mccarthy consider yourself lucky. I've been richmond total med patient for 10 years and I couldn't ask for a better pa or doc and staff.
John C — Jan 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michael Bruno, PA
How would you rate your experience with Michael Bruno, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michael Bruno to family and friends

Michael Bruno's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michael Bruno

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Bruno, PA.

About Michael Bruno, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932321403
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Bruno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Michael Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Bruno works at Lifes Bounty Medical Care P C in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Michael Bruno’s profile.

Michael Bruno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Bruno.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Michael Bruno, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.