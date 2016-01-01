Michael Brown, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Brown, PA
Overview
Michael Brown, PA is a Surgical Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Michael Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MHPP Cardiothoracic Surgery100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Brown?
About Michael Brown, PA
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1750508388
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Brown accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michael Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Michael Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Brown works at
Michael Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.