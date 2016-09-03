Michael Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Brown, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Brown, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Michael Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates100 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 272-0700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Brown?
I have seen Michael Brown for over 20 years. I find him to be both knowledgeable and personable. I trust his judgement and would recommend him to anyone.
About Michael Brown, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508820119
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Brown works at
2 patients have reviewed Michael Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.