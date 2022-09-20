See All Psychologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Michael Bridgewater, PHD

Psychology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Bridgewater, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Psychologists.

Dr. Bridgewater works at Ft. Worth Psychological Center in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Michael J. Bridgewater
    4255 Bryant Irvin Rd Ste 209, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 875-0770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    I received consultations from Dr. Bridgewater on two occasions, both events related to my PTSD diagnosis -- caused by fraud by a car dealer, related lawsuit. Most recently, I saw Dr. Bridgewater about extreme mental anguish -- caused by yet another dishonest merchant who charged my credit card without providing the service, a seemingly small claims court case to add to my already-overwhelming legal agenda. I grew up in a Greek Orthodox community in another country where traditional values ruled our community (at least in my youth), therefore facing amazing dishonesty and even violent attitudes for a long time in the U.S. has caused me much inner turmoil. After speaking with Dr. Bridgewater, I have felt better. I appreciated Dr. Bridgewater’s “old school” method which consists of subtle guidance via references to his own real-life experiences; he also pointed to the humorous side of things to lighten up the atmosphere while I was feeling very upset at my problems. Warmly recommended!
    Gabriela — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Bridgewater, PHD

    Psychology
    41 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1336358431
    Education & Certifications

    New Mexico State University-Ph.D.
    El Paso Independent School District
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center-Apa-Approved
    Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Psychologists
    Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bridgewater, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridgewater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bridgewater has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bridgewater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bridgewater works at Ft. Worth Psychological Center in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bridgewater’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridgewater. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridgewater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridgewater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridgewater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

