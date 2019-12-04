Dr. Bordash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bordash, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bordash, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN.
Locations
Bordash Family Eye Center LLC2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 280, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-8626
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Bordash for my annual checkup for years. It's easy to get a quick appointment, he has a very nice staff, and is both knowledgable and friendly. In addition, his prescription goes into Lenscrafters database which if you use Lenscrafters (like I have for 20 years) makes matters really simple. In addition, his price is very fair if you do not have vision (like myself) as part of your health insurance.
About Dr. Michael Bordash, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bordash accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordash.
