Optometry
Dr. Michael Bordash, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN. 

Dr. Bordash works at Bordash Family Eye Center LLC in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bordash Family Eye Center LLC
    2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 280, Chattanooga, TN 37421 (423) 899-8626
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Dec 04, 2019
    I've seen Dr. Bordash for my annual checkup for years. It's easy to get a quick appointment, he has a very nice staff, and is both knowledgable and friendly. In addition, his prescription goes into Lenscrafters database which if you use Lenscrafters (like I have for 20 years) makes matters really simple. In addition, his price is very fair if you do not have vision (like myself) as part of your health insurance.
    brother theodore — Dec 04, 2019
    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1568500940
    Dr. Bordash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bordash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bordash works at Bordash Family Eye Center LLC in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bordash’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

