Michael Bills, PA-C
Overview
Michael Bills, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Michael Bills works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Spectrum Health Sleep Disorders Dme - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Spectrum Health Medical Group - South Pavilion80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 DirectionsThursday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bills is very professional. He shows respect to me , the patient, and he listens well.
About Michael Bills, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1366439432
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Bills has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Bills accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michael Bills using Healthline FindCare.
Michael Bills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Michael Bills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Bills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Bills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Bills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.