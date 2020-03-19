Dr. Michael Berler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Berler, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Cspp-Fresno.
Dr. Berler works at
Locations
-
1
Michael H. Berler, Ph.D.2118 N Main Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 355-8923
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berler?
EXCELLENT!
About Dr. Michael Berler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235174566
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
- Vamc-Fresno
- Cspp-Fresno
- UT Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berler works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.