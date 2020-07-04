Dr. Behen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Behen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Behen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Detroit, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4160 Woodward Ave Fl 2, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 656-4052
- 2 315 N Center St, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (313) 656-4052
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behen?
We could not be happier with the services provided by Dr. Behen. In the 2 years since our consultation/testing, the recommendations made by Dr. Behen have made a tremendous positive difference in our child, and have helped us understand and properly relate. Truly remarkable what happens when you are helped to find the right path!
About Dr. Michael Behen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760407696
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Behen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.