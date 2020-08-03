Dr. Barvinchack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Barvinchack, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Barvinchack, DC is a Chiropractor in Hagerstown, MD.
Dr. Barvinchack works at
Locations
Michael E Barvinchack Dc PC19426 Leitersburg Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 714-4929
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Most of the time he can tell me what issues I'm having before I tell him. Listens to everything I have to say and addresses everything that's causing those issues. Highly recommend! Best chiropractor I've ever been to.
About Dr. Michael Barvinchack, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1689781809
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barvinchack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barvinchack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barvinchack.
