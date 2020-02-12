See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Michael Bangert, OD

Optometry
4.5 (10)
Overview

Dr. Michael Bangert, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Bangert works at Family Eyecare Associates in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Eyecare Associates
    4626 W JEFFERSON BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-5502

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 12, 2020
Have been with Dr. Bangert for years and would not take my business anywhere else. He is very knowledgeable and really listens when you have an issue. My children now go to him.
— Feb 12, 2020
About Dr. Michael Bangert, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629124151
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bangert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bangert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bangert works at Family Eyecare Associates in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bangert’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

