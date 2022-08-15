Dr. Balgemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Balgemann, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Balgemann, OD is an Optometrist in Champaign, IL.
Locations
Balgemann Optometry Group Inc.2515 N Prospect Ave Ste 100, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 378-2934
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is exceptional. The best eye doctor I have ever met. He’s patient, polite, and educated me throughout my appointment. He is a winner. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Michael Balgemann, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1861562530
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balgemann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balgemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Balgemann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balgemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balgemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balgemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.