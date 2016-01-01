Dr. Atteberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Atteberry, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Atteberry, OD is an Optometrist in Topeka, KS.
Dr. Atteberry works at
Locations
Stacy K Fitch Od PA2144 SW 36th St, Topeka, KS 66611 Directions (785) 266-1010
Atteberry Eye Centers - Lawrence, KS5100 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste 100, Lawrence, KS 66049 Directions (785) 841-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Michael Atteberry, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1992018600
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atteberry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atteberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atteberry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atteberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atteberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atteberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.