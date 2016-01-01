See All Dermatologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Michael Asbury, PA

Dermatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Asbury, PA is a dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    8208 Devon Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 364-6110
  2. 2
    Main Office
    2630 E 7th St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 364-6110
  3. 3
    University Office
    8401 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 364-6110
  4. 4
    Matthews Office
    1238 Mann Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 847-2215

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

About Michael Asbury, PA

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1942483425
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical University of South Carolina
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
