Dr. Michael Armellino, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Armellino works at NOVA Spine & Rehab Center Fairfax, VA. in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.