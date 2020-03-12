Dr. Michael Armellino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armellino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Armellino, DC
Dr. Michael Armellino, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Michael Armellino10301 Democracy Ln Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 606-2013
Nova Spine & Rehab. Center Inc.803 W Broad St Ste 240A, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 606-2013
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
I have been going to Dr. Armellino since a couple of years back. And I have in general been going to multiple chiropractors in the past 20 years. This year I’m turning 40. What Dr. Armellino provides is so different from all the other chiropractors. Not only does he give you time and the right customized treatment but he also gives you physical therapy exercises so that you can keep up and take care of your body between visits and for the long-run. I can truly say that out of all the chiropractors I have gone to Dr. Armellino finally is the chiropractor that provides me what I’ve been looking for in a chiropractor. I would very highly recommend him to anybody that is looking for a professional chiropractor that truly understands that person specific needs according to the issues they suffer from.
- Chiropractic
- 8 years of experience
- English
- New York Chiropractic College
- University of Miami
