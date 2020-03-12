See All Chiropractors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Michael Armellino, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Armellino, DC

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Armellino, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Armellino works at NOVA Spine & Rehab Center Fairfax, VA. in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Ara Avedisian, CH
Ara Avedisian, CH
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Armellino
    10301 Democracy Ln Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 606-2013
  2. 2
    Nova Spine & Rehab. Center Inc.
    803 W Broad St Ste 240A, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 606-2013

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Armellino?

    Mar 12, 2020
    I have been going to Dr. Armellino since a couple of years back. And I have in general been going to multiple chiropractors in the past 20 years. This year I’m turning 40. What Dr. Armellino provides is so different from all the other chiropractors. Not only does he give you time and the right customized treatment but he also gives you physical therapy exercises so that you can keep up and take care of your body between visits and for the long-run. I can truly say that out of all the chiropractors I have gone to Dr. Armellino finally is the chiropractor that provides me what I’ve been looking for in a chiropractor. I would very highly recommend him to anybody that is looking for a professional chiropractor that truly understands that person specific needs according to the issues they suffer from.
    Sanam — Mar 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Armellino, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Armellino, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Armellino to family and friends

    Dr. Armellino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Armellino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Armellino, DC.

    About Dr. Michael Armellino, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427438407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Armellino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armellino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armellino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armellino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Armellino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armellino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armellino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armellino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Armellino, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.