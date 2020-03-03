Dr. Michael Anderson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Anderson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Anderson, PHD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from City University of New York and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Kansas Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists10550 Quivira Rd Ste 335, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Kansas Pulmonary and Sleep Specialist on February 26, 2020 at 11:30 am. Signed in and was called in right away by the nurse. I was weighed and asked questions pertaining to my health. After that the nurse left and Dr. Anderson came in a few minutes later. Dr. Anderson greeted me with friendliness and professionalism in his field. He gave me time to talk about the things I wanted to talk about, how I felt, and et cetera, and explained everything I had questions about. He went over my results with the cpap machine. I can tell he's been doing this for a long time. The cpap machine they gave me has been life changing for me because I've always felt fatigued and had headaches and my throat was dry because of my obstructive sleep apnea as young as high school. I'm 25 now and I finally have energy. With his expertise and the other doctors there they were able to recommend me the perfect air pressure for my sleep apnea and give me a machine so I can finally take charge of my life.
About Dr. Michael Anderson, PHD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1831233592
Education & Certifications
- City University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
