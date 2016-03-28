See All Clinical Psychologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Michael Amatrula Jr, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Michael Amatrula Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ridgewood, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1172 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 9, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 670-7900
    Mar 28, 2016
    Dr. Amatrula has been providing therapy to me on and off since 2000. He is an excellent clinician and I have recommended him to many family members and friends over the years.
    Liz Rockwell in Montague, NJ — Mar 28, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Amatrula Jr, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1154472751
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amatrula Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amatrula Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amatrula Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amatrula Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amatrula Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amatrula Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

