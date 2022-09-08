Michael Alves, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Alves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Alves, LPC
Overview
Michael Alves, LPC is a Counselor in Paramus, NJ.
Michael Alves works at
Locations
Family Psychiatry and Therapy37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 632-5355Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Michael is helping me with my anxiety, panic attacks and facing my fears of going into stores. He's very calm and really tries to push me to do things but not the point where I feel pressured. I look forward to speaking to him every week
About Michael Alves, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Alves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michael Alves using Healthline FindCare.
Michael Alves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Michael Alves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Alves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Alves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Alves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.