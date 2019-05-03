Michael Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Allen, MSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Allen, MSW is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1601 N Tucson Blvd Ste 20, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 327-6602
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is patient and kind. I highly recommend him.
About Michael Allen, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1043375140
Frequently Asked Questions
