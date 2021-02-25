See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Michael Albertson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Michael Albertson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Michael Albertson works at Forty Third Medical Associates in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forty Third Medical Associates
    7725 N 43rd Ave Ste 111, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 931-9201
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Feb 25, 2021
PA Albertson is a great PA is up front and to the point. Easy to talk to and he is very caring
Adam L — Feb 25, 2021
About Michael Albertson, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
  • 1477059012
Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Albertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Albertson works at Forty Third Medical Associates in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Michael Albertson’s profile.

Michael Albertson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Albertson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Albertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Albertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

