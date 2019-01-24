See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Encino, CA
Overview

Michael Aharoni, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encino, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 215, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 640-1515
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2019
    Michael took me from a place of painful darkness to joyous light. Rather he showed me the way I could travel to this destination.
    — Jan 24, 2019
    Photo: Michael Aharoni, LMFT
    About Michael Aharoni, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1194897785
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

