Dr. Michael Abrams, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CUNY.



Dr. Abrams works at Psychology for New Jersey, LLC in New York, NY with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.