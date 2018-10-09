See All Physicians Assistants in Bellingham, WA
Micah Lasley, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Micah Lasley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Micah Lasley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bellingham, WA. 

Micah Lasley works at Mt Baker Pain Clinic in Bellingham, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nw Interventional Pain Management Surgery Ctr
    4029 Northwest Ave Ste 301, Bellingham, WA 98226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 752-0518
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Micah Lasley?

    Oct 09, 2018
    I've been to three spine centers in the past and I would definitely recommend this place for anyone needing an injection procedure. I wouldn't have changed anything about my experience. The process was quick and painless. I will go back here in the future if I need another procedure. It's clear the Mt Baker team - in particular, Micah Lasley, Dr Richardson & the nursing staff - genuinely care. I really appreciated their operational effectiveness and efficiency. Good job.
    Jonathan B in Bellingham, TX — Oct 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Micah Lasley, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Micah Lasley, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Micah Lasley to family and friends

    Micah Lasley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Micah Lasley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Micah Lasley, PA-C.

    About Micah Lasley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225381130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Micah Lasley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Micah Lasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Micah Lasley works at Mt Baker Pain Clinic in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Micah Lasley’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Micah Lasley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Micah Lasley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Micah Lasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Micah Lasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Micah Lasley, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.