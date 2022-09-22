Micah Lancaster, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Micah Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Micah Lancaster, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Micah Lancaster, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Brunswick, GA.
Micah Lancaster works at
Locations
Brunswick Office1111 Glynco Pkwy Ste 20, Brunswick, GA 31525 Directions (912) 262-1801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Micah’s number one goal is to provide the highest standard of care for his patients. He takes as much time as he needs to address any concerns and provides a thorough examination.
About Micah Lancaster, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1285917401
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Health Sciences Univ - Physician Assistant Studies
