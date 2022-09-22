See All Dermatologists in Brunswick, GA
Dermatology
Micah Lancaster, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Brunswick, GA. 

Micah Lancaster works at James Richard MD in Brunswick, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brunswick Office
    1111 Glynco Pkwy Ste 20, Brunswick, GA 31525 (912) 262-1801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Disorders
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Disorders

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Disorders
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Allergy
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Diseases
Skin Lesion
Skin Surgery
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Wart Removal
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Micah's number one goal is to provide the highest standard of care for his patients. He takes as much time as he needs to address any concerns and provides a thorough examination.
    — Sep 22, 2022
    About Micah Lancaster, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1285917401
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Health Sciences Univ - Physician Assistant Studies
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Micah Lancaster, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Micah Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Micah Lancaster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Micah Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Micah Lancaster works at James Richard MD in Brunswick, GA. View the full address on Micah Lancaster's profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Micah Lancaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Micah Lancaster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Micah Lancaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Micah Lancaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

