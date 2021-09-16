See All Physicians Assistants in Anchorage, AK
Micah Endres, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Micah Endres, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Micah Endres, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anchorage, AK. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2741 Debarr Rd Ste C210, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 264-1370

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Micah Endres?

Sep 16, 2021
Micah provided attentive care while being quick and focused on the problem at hand.
B Neff — Sep 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Micah Endres, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Micah Endres, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Micah Endres to family and friends

Micah Endres' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Micah Endres

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Micah Endres, PA-C.

About Micah Endres, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568980167
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Micah Endres, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Micah Endres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Micah Endres has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Micah Endres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Micah Endres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Micah Endres.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Micah Endres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Micah Endres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Micah Endres, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.