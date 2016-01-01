Miasha Crutchfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Miasha Crutchfield, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Miasha Crutchfield, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Miasha Crutchfield works at
Locations
Park Duvalle Community Health Center3015 Wilson Ave, Louisville, KY 40211 Directions (502) 774-4401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Miasha Crutchfield, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003344854
Frequently Asked Questions
Miasha Crutchfield accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Miasha Crutchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Miasha Crutchfield works at
2 patients have reviewed Miasha Crutchfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miasha Crutchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miasha Crutchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.