Dr. Miao Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miao Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Barranca)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yu was very prompt in responding to my questions. She is patient, knowledgeable, and is very kind with how she explains everything. I trust her fully and am confident in everything she tells me and recommends
About Dr. Miao Yu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1255466413
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
