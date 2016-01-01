Mia Gatti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mia Gatti, PA
Overview
Mia Gatti, PA is a Physician Assistant in Newport Beach, CA.
Mia Gatti works at
Locations
Island Dermatology Inc.360 San Miguel Dr Ste 501, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 720-1170
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Mia Gatti, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275944654
Mia Gatti accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mia Gatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mia Gatti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mia Gatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mia Gatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mia Gatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.