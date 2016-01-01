See All Family Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Overview

Mi Tran, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Mi Tran works at Practice in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pearl
    5741 N 26th St Unit 115, Tacoma, WA 98407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 756-3737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
    About Mi Tran, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801410675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

