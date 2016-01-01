Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesha Ellis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mesha Ellis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Ellis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ellis Evaluation & Consulting Services2255 Cumberland Pkwy SE Bldg 500-140, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (678) 538-6450
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?
About Dr. Mesha Ellis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255378386
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.