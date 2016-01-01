Overview

Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami, Pediatric Health Clinical Psychology Ph.D. Program and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.



Dr. Jensen works at Gastroenterology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.