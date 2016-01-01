See All Psychologists in Chalfont, PA
Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami, Pediatric Health Clinical Psychology Ph.D. Program and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.

Dr. Jensen works at Gastroenterology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHOP Specialty Care & Surgery Center, Buck's County
    500 W Butler Ave, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-2754
  2. 2
    Pediatric Psychology, Division of Urology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadephia, PA
    3401 Civic Center Blvd Bldg 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-2754
  3. 3
    CHOP Specialty Care & Surgery Center, King of Prussia
    550 S Goddard Blvd Fl 1, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-2754
  4. 4
    The Children Hospital of Philadelphia
    3401 Civic 3 Bldg Ctr Blvd Fl Wood, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Voiding Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD

    • Adolescent Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811325509
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia, Pediatric Psychology
    Internship
    • The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami, Pediatric Health Clinical Psychology Ph.D. Program
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SEATTLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

