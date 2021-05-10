See All Counselors in Boise, ID
Overview

Merrie Asher, LCPC is a Counselor in Boise, ID. 

Merrie Asher works at Merrie Asher, M.Ed., LCPA in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merrie Asher, M.Ed., LCPA
    300 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 331-9029
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Couples Therapy
Dependent Personality Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Couples Therapy
Dependent Personality Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 10, 2021
    I worked with Merrie Asher for just a short time, but I liked that she advised me to learn my son's video games and it helped me connect with him.
    Laura in Boise — May 10, 2021
    About Merrie Asher, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801914619
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • College of Idaho
    Undergraduate School

