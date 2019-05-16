See All Physicians Assistants in Syracuse, NY
Overview

Merrick Doody, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY. 

Merrick Doody works at St. Joseph's Physician Internal Medicine in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's Physician Internal Medicine
    104 Union Ave # 806-807, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 474-0542
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 16, 2019
    Great PA never had a problem understanding what she tries to tell me. Off scalp not as friendly or efficient
    — May 16, 2019
    Photo: Merrick Doody, PA
    About Merrick Doody, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316452964
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Merrick Doody, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Merrick Doody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Merrick Doody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Merrick Doody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Merrick Doody works at St. Joseph's Physician Internal Medicine in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Merrick Doody’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Merrick Doody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Merrick Doody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Merrick Doody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Merrick Doody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

