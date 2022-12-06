See All Family Doctors in Lithia, FL
Merlyn Thomas, NP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Merlyn Thomas, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithia, FL. 

Merlyn Thomas works at TGMG Lois in Lithia, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Fishhawk
    13421 Fishhawk Blvd, Lithia, FL 33547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Merlyn Thomas, NP

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1285173500
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Tampa General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Merlyn Thomas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Merlyn Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Merlyn Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Merlyn Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Merlyn Thomas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Merlyn Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Merlyn Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

