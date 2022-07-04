Merline Covington, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Merline Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Merline Covington, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Merline Covington, NP is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing.
Merline Covington works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 3, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Directions (916) 536-2442MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough examination and treatment plan options
About Merline Covington, NP
- Pain Medicine
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1104460930
Education & Certifications
- Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing
Merline Covington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Merline Covington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Merline Covington works at
Merline Covington speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
Merline Covington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Merline Covington.
