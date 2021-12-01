See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Meridith Musgrove, OD

Optometry
3.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Meridith Musgrove, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Musgrove works at Alliance Opthalmology in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Ophthalmology Pllc
    4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 442-2020
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2021
    very knowledgeable. She communicated better than any eye Doctor I have ever had experience with. Tremendous help with my dry eye. Difficult to find doctors these days that will spend time with you. A doctor that actually listens to your problems and solves them!
    S Barnes — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Meridith Musgrove, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194745372
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Musgrove has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musgrove works at Alliance Opthalmology in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Musgrove’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Musgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musgrove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musgrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musgrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

