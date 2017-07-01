See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, TN
Merideth Weeks, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Merideth Weeks, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, TN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    174 Murray Guard Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 423-8600
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2017
    Meridith Weeks is one of the BEST practioners around! She's a very humble and fair person.She listens to you and also she's caring and patient.She also shows much concern for children.Her whole staff are friendly and nice.No-one is racist.Very short wait time!
    Farrah Bond in Memphis, TN — Jul 01, 2017
    About Merideth Weeks, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669515490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Merideth Weeks, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Merideth Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Merideth Weeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Merideth Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Merideth Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Merideth Weeks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Merideth Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Merideth Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

