Meride Hostetler
Meride Hostetler is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA.
Group Health Occupational Hlth Services11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3850
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have found her to be the best PA/Doctor. She is kind and through all and she listens and actual has a conversation with you. She is pro active.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942571088
Meride Hostetler accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meride Hostetler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Meride Hostetler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meride Hostetler.
