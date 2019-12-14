Dr. Meredith Vantine, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vantine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Vantine, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Meredith Vantine, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Pgsp-Stanford University School Of Medicine Clinical Psychology Consortium, Doctor Of Psychology.
Dr. Vantine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Women's Psychology & Consulting, PLLC7527 E 1st St Ste 8, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 773-6717Tuesday8:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:30am - 8:30pmThursday8:30am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vantine?
Dr. Van Tine has helped me to think more clearly about my problems and get my life back in order. I addition to being highly trained and experienced, she is very personable and easy to talk to. During the first visit, I felt comfortable sharing my personal situation, and although it has not been easy, I now feel much better about myself and my situation. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Meredith Vantine, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982197679
Education & Certifications
- Pgsp-Stanford University School Of Medicine Clinical Psychology Consortium, Doctor Of Psychology
- University Of Virginia, Bachelor Of Arts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vantine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vantine works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vantine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vantine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vantine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vantine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.