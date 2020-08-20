See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Blacksburg, VA
Meredith Spencer, FNP

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Meredith Spencer, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Meredith Spencer works at LewisGale Physicians - Primary Care in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians - Primary Care
    2020 Kraft Dr Ste 2200, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 642-0845
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - 10 Hickok St
    10 Hickok St Ste 101, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 642-0811
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2020
    Meredith Spencer was Very caring, intelligent, and helpful. She sent me for test and was able to determine that I had blood clots in my lungs which with early diagnosis saved my life.
    Bonnie Thorpe-French — Aug 20, 2020
    Photo: Meredith Spencer, FNP
    About Meredith Spencer, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205376167
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Walden University
