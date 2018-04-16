See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Pikeville, KY
Dr. Meredith Reed, OD

Optometry
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Meredith Reed, OD is an Optometrist in Pikeville, KY. 

Dr. Reed works at Vision Center 30-1505 in Pikeville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Center 30-1505
    254 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 432-0077
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Meredith Reed, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306150156
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reed accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reed works at Vision Center 30-1505 in Pikeville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Reed’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

