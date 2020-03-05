Meredith Magner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Meredith Magner, PA-C
Overview
Meredith Magner, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Cumming, GA.
Meredith Magner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming2450 Atlanta Hwy Ste 903, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (404) 476-7708Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Atlanta315 Boulevard NE Ste 316, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (470) 226-0480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Decatur2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 800-4425
-
4
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Snellville2675 Main St W, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 226-0240Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Villa Rica125 Commons Way Ste 203, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (470) 226-0260Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meredith Magner?
wonderful. we've changed one med, received a steroid shoulder injection. i was given all the precautions about the meds and icing the shoulder. i always walk out feeling heard and better.
About Meredith Magner, PA-C
- Pain Management
- English
- 1497890073
Frequently Asked Questions
Meredith Magner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meredith Magner works at
32 patients have reviewed Meredith Magner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Magner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Magner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Magner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.