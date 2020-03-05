See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cumming, GA
Meredith Magner, PA-C

Pain Management
5 (32)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Meredith Magner, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Cumming, GA. 

Meredith Magner works at Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming in Cumming, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Decatur, GA, Snellville, GA and Villa Rica, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Cumming
    2450 Atlanta Hwy Ste 903, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 476-7708
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Atlanta
    315 Boulevard NE Ste 316, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 226-0480
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Decatur
    2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 800-4425
  4. 4
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Snellville
    2675 Main St W, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 226-0240
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Villa Rica
    125 Commons Way Ste 203, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 226-0260
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Meredith Magner, PA-C

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497890073


Frequently Asked Questions

Meredith Magner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Meredith Magner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

32 patients have reviewed Meredith Magner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Magner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Magner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Magner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

