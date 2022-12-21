Meredith Kitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Meredith Kitchell, PA-C
Meredith Kitchell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vero Beach, FL.
Primary Care of the Treasure Coast Inc.1265 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-6340
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
Very caring and easy to talk to. Very professional!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457760084
Meredith Kitchell accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meredith Kitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Meredith Kitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Kitchell.
