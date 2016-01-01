Meredith Holland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Meredith Holland, LPC-S
Overview
Meredith Holland, LPC-S is a Counselor in Highland Village, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2300 Highland Village Rd Ste 2206, Highland Village, TX 75077 Directions (972) 370-4411
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Meredith Holland, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1609024223
Frequently Asked Questions
Meredith Holland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meredith Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
