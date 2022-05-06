See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Meredith Hobart, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (31)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Meredith Hobart, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Mercer St Apt 11F, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 518-1915
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Meredith Hobart, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699901686
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meredith Hobart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Meredith Hobart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Meredith Hobart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Hobart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Hobart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Hobart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

